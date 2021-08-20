Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Manika-Sathiyan win mixed doubles title in Budapest
others

Manika-Sathiyan win mixed doubles title in Budapest

They beat the 94th-ranked Hungarian pairing 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6. It was a memorable win for Manika and Sathiyan, who don't play a lot of mixed doubles together.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Manika Batra and G Sathiyan

India's Manika Batra and G Sathiyan outplayed Hungary's Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender Budapest on Friday.

The Indian duo, who had last played together in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, outplayed Hungary's Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title. They beat the 94th-ranked Hungarian pairing 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.It was a memorable win for Manika and Sathiyan, who have reunited on a positive note and plan to take their partnership to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Manika had won the Asian Games bronze with veteran Sharath Kamal and, more recently, they played together at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sathiyan said it was a tricky final but their toughest challenge came in the quarterfinals when they upset the world number seven duo from Slovakia -- Barbara Balazova and Lubomir Pistej -- in the quarterfinals.

"It is great that we were able to win the event with very little practice. It certainly shows what we can achieve as a pair. We were quite tactically and seem to complement each other's game.

"Manika had me approached for the partnership a while. We both thought it was the best time to give it a shot. She is our best ever female player and we have shown the potential that our partnership has. The more we play the better we get," Sathiyan told PTI.Sathiyan will play in the Czech Open later this week while Manika will head back home. Another big event coming up is the Asian Championships in September-October.

RELATED STORIES

Manika, ranked 60th in singles, had done well to reach the semifinals here. Another impressive performance came from 150th-ranked Indian Sreeja Akula, whom Manika defeated in the quarterfinals.

It was also a welcome result for Sathiyan following his opening round loss in the singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manika batra g sathiyan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ravi Malik makes bronze medal round, Narinder Cheema in repechage

Six Indians win on opening day at Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

India's Amit Khatri wins silver in 10km race walk at World U-20 Athletics Meet

Aditi Ashok makes cut at Women's Open golf
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP