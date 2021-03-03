Manish Kaushik enters quarters of Spanish boxing tourney
Olympic-bound Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Boxam International Tournament with a facile opening round win in Castellano, Spain.
The world championship bronze-medallist defeated Spaniard Ammari Raddouane 5-0 on Tuesday night to make the last eight, where he will be up against Kazakhstan's Sufiullin Zakir -- a two-time Asian silver-winner.
Kaushik, also a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist, is returning to the ring a year after qualifying for the Olympics in the Asian Qualifiers in Jordan. He was laid low by a knee injury.
Later on Wednesday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) will open her campaign against Giordana Sorrentino of Italy in the quarterfinal stage along with five others.
A 14-member Indian contingent (eight men and six women), including nine Olympic qualified and other top boxers, is taking part at the 35th edition of the tournament. All 14 of these boxers have made the quarterfinals already.
Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan and Spain, are participating in the event.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom appointed as chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freak injury forces Sonam to pull out of Rome event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manika, Sreeja advance into final round of singles qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh marks return to ring with fight scheduled in Goa Casino ship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves social media, to focus on Tokyo Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh Phogat resumes Tokyo Olympics re-build with title in Kiev meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox