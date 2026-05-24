Da Nang , India's stellar run continued at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships as Mansi Lather, Kajal and Sumit clinched gold medals to headline a dominant showing on the second day of the competition here on Sunday.

Mansi Lather, Kajal, Sumit strike gold at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

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Mansi put up a dominant display in the 68kg gold medal bout, registering a comprehensive 14-1 win over Uzbekistan's Firuza Esenbaeva.

Kajal was equally impressive in the 76kg final, blanking Kyrgyzstan's Aizharkyn Zhanybekova 10-0, while Greco-Roman grappler Sumit secured the 63kg title with a 12-2 victory over Uzbekistan's Ozodbek Khalilboev.

Alongside the three gold medals, the Indian contingent also secured two silver and three bronze.

Sweety fought hard in her final but narrowly went down 5-7 against Vietnam's Ngoc L to settle for the silver medal. Neha also put up a spirited fight in the 59kg title clash before suffering a 5-9 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan's Laylokhon Sobirova, bringing home India's second silver of the day.

Meanwhile, Ahilya S. Shinde was impressive in her bronze medal playoff, securing a comprehensive 13-2 win over Kyrgyzstan's Arruke Kadyrbek Kyzy.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Greco-Roman category that carried over from the opening day, Neeraj Patel showcased brilliant technique in his 55kg match, blanking Kazakhstan's Rauan Bekimov 8-0 to comfortably claim the bronze medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Greco-Roman category that carried over from the opening day, Neeraj Patel showcased brilliant technique in his 55kg match, blanking Kazakhstan's Rauan Bekimov 8-0 to comfortably claim the bronze medal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the tally, Rohit Bura delivered a commanding performance in his 87kg bronze medal bout, defeating Kyrgyzstan's Artykbek Alymbek Uulu with a clinical 9-0 victory to finish on the podium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the tally, Rohit Bura delivered a commanding performance in his 87kg bronze medal bout, defeating Kyrgyzstan's Artykbek Alymbek Uulu with a clinical 9-0 victory to finish on the podium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Our wrestlers have made the entire country exceptionally proud today with their phenomenal performances on the mat. Winning gold and adding so many medals at a prestigious continental event shows the depth, determination, and discipline of Indian wrestling," said Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our wrestlers have made the entire country exceptionally proud today with their phenomenal performances on the mat. Winning gold and adding so many medals at a prestigious continental event shows the depth, determination, and discipline of Indian wrestling," said Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mansi, Kajal, Sumit, Sweety, Neha, Ahilya, Neeraj, and Rohit for their medals. Their hard work has paid off, and I hope the rest of the team continues this positive momentum in the upcoming bouts." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mansi, Kajal, Sumit, Sweety, Neha, Ahilya, Neeraj, and Rohit for their medals. Their hard work has paid off, and I hope the rest of the team continues this positive momentum in the upcoming bouts." {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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