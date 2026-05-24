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Mansi Lather, Kajal, Sumit strike gold at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

Mansi Lather, Kajal, Sumit strike gold at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

Published on: May 24, 2026 07:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Da Nang , India's stellar run continued at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships as Mansi Lather, Kajal and Sumit clinched gold medals to headline a dominant showing on the second day of the competition here on Sunday.

Mansi Lather, Kajal, Sumit strike gold at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

Mansi put up a dominant display in the 68kg gold medal bout, registering a comprehensive 14-1 win over Uzbekistan's Firuza Esenbaeva.

Kajal was equally impressive in the 76kg final, blanking Kyrgyzstan's Aizharkyn Zhanybekova 10-0, while Greco-Roman grappler Sumit secured the 63kg title with a 12-2 victory over Uzbekistan's Ozodbek Khalilboev.

Alongside the three gold medals, the Indian contingent also secured two silver and three bronze.

Sweety fought hard in her final but narrowly went down 5-7 against Vietnam's Ngoc L to settle for the silver medal. Neha also put up a spirited fight in the 59kg title clash before suffering a 5-9 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan's Laylokhon Sobirova, bringing home India's second silver of the day.

Meanwhile, Ahilya S. Shinde was impressive in her bronze medal playoff, securing a comprehensive 13-2 win over Kyrgyzstan's Arruke Kadyrbek Kyzy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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