Manu Bhaker, double Olympic medallist, reacts to paper leak protests: ‘Not about promoting or opposing political party’

Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has come out in the open to voice her concern over the difficulties faced by students protesting against alleged examination paper leaks, stating that every child deserves equal opportunities in education and safety. Sharing her views on X (formerly Twitter), the 24-year-old said the issue extends far beyond political debates and should instead be treated as a matter of accountability and responsibility.

Manu Bhaker reacts to protests over exam paper leak. (HT_PRINT)

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She also stressed that the students' future must remain the top priority and called for stronger measures to ensure the integrity of the education system. Bhaker's remarks come amid ongoing protests over alleged examination paper leaks, with students demanding transparency and accountability.

The Olympian expressed deep sympathy for students affected by the controversy, saying it was heartbreaking to witness their distress. According to Bhaker, young people should not have to endure uncertainty or injustice while pursuing their academic goals. She also underscored that access to quality education and a secure environment is a basic right that every student should enjoy.

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{{^usCountry}} "At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we were all students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights. The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected,” Manu Bhaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we were all students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights. The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected,” Manu Bhaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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“This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters—education, the environment, safety, and accountability,” she added.

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‘Immense pride’

Bhaker also urged people not to view the matter through a political lens, arguing that students' concerns deserve attention regardless of political affiliation. She maintained that the focus should remain on protecting the aspirations and well-being of the country's youth rather than allowing the issue to become a subject of partisan debate.

“These issues affect every one of us, regardless of our beliefs. I take immense pride in representing my country. That is why it is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe them more. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear,” Bhaker wrote.

Bhaker's message has added a prominent sporting voice to the conversation, highlighting the need for collective efforts to safeguard students' interests and restore confidence in the examination process.

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On Saturday, Indian activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar. He has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days. The 59-year-old had been protesting alongside the online satirical movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The CJP started in May as an online movement to protest against paper leaks. They have been protesting for a month now, and some members of student organisations have also joined Wangchuk in his fast.