March Madness 2023: No.1 seed Kansas Jayhawks lose, Princeton Tigers storm into sweet 16

March Madness 2023 is living up to its name with quite a few surprising results and upsets. The NCAA tournament is currently in the second round but few teams have already qualified for the sweet 16 round. No. 15 seed Princeton contined their dream run as they surpassed No. 7 seed Missouri by 78-63 in a dominant fashion.(Twitter/ @MarchMadnessMBB)

No.1 seed Alabama, No.5 seed San Diego St., No.15 seed Princeton, No.4 seed Tennessee, No.1 seed Houston, No.2 seed Texas, No. 8 seed Arkansas, No.2 seed UCLA are the teams which have made the cut for the sweet 16 round.

On Saturday, the trend of upsets continued as No.1 seed Kansas lost to No.8 seed Arkansas by 71-72 in a closely fought contest. Despite having the lead in the first half, Kansas squandered the chance as Arkansas turned the tables in the second half scoring 45 points as against 36 by their opponents.

Official Twitter account of NCAA March Madness tweeted "(8) ARKANSAS TAKES DOWN (1) KANSAS. The Razorbacks eliminate the defending champions with a 72-71 win to advance to the Sweet 16! #MarchMadness".

No. 15 seed Princeton continued their dream run as they surpassed No. 7 seed Missouri by 78-63 in a dominant fashion. Earlier, in round one, Princeton had overpowered No.2 seed Arizona. They have become the fourth 15 seed to get to the Sweet 16 in tourney history.

Official Twitter account of NCAA March Madness acknowledged the great win by Princeton and tweeted "(15) PRINCETON DOES IT AGAIN The Tigers pick up their second straight upset by defeating (7) Missouri 78-63, and will advance to the #Sweet16 #MarchMadness".

Let's take a look at the other results of Saturday night.

-Duke fall to Tennessee by 52-65

-San Diego win over Furman Paladins by 75-52

-Houston routed Auburn by 81-64

- Texas surpassed Penn State by 71-66

- UCLA overcame Northwestern by 68-63

- Alabama dominated Maryland by 73-51