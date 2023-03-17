March Madness crowd boos Kamala Harris as her alma mater's team lose NCAA game

In the first round of ongoing March Madness NCAA tournament, top seed Kansas Jayhawks routed Howard Bison by 96-68 on Thursday. The Kansas team dominated both the half and secured a dominating victory. For Kansas, forward Jalen Wilson scored 20 points while guard Gradey Dick contributed with 19 points to emerge as the top two scorers of the match. US Vice-President Kamala Harris who is an alumni of Howard University, was present in the stadium to cheer for the Bisons.(Twitter)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris who is an alumni of Howard University, was present in the stadium to cheer for the Bisons. She received more boos than applause from the crowd of supporters in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. She watched the game in a suite with husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

But despite the loss, Harris visited the Bison's locker room and lavished praise on the players for their performance. In a rousing speech, she boosted the morale of the team to do well in the upcoming matches in the tournament.

“You guys are so good, you guys are so good. You played hard, you played to the very last second, you made all us Bisons so, so proud” said Harris.

“You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game,” she added.

“And you know that’s what it’s about, right. Until the last minute, you guys did that, you didn’t stop until the last second you did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are,” said Harris.

On a lighter note, Harris shared about her own days when they were satisfied just by having a game rather than aiming to reach NCAA.

You make us so proud so I know you might not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are: you are excellence, you are hard work, you are powerful and you are winners,” concluded Harris.

She offered a tour of the White House to the group of young men before leaving the locker room.