Max Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP as Red Bull smash F1 record set by Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost for McLaren

Max Verstappen claimed an emphatic win at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to guide Red Bull to their 12th consecutive victory. Red Bull’s sensational unbeaten streak started in the final Formula One race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi. With a mind-boggling 12 back-to-back wins to their name, Red Bull succeeded in breaking McLaren’s record of 11 straight F1 victories, set by Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna back in 1988.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack (AP)

Max Verstappen also succeeded in setting an individual milestone in Hungary. The 25-year-old is now only the fifth racer in the history of Formula One to secure seven back-to-back wins. Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Alberto Ascari are the four other drivers on this elite list. “For the team, 12 wins in a row is just incredible. What we've been going through the last two years is unbelievable and hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time,” Verstappen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. The Red Bull racer has so far managed to win nine of this season’s 11 races.

Red Bull uploaded a video on Twitter which encapsulated their 12 Formula One wins in style. “History makers! 12 consecutive Formula One wins. Gives you wings,” read the caption.

Talking about his win, Max Verstappen wrote on Twitter, “Yes boys! Another amazing achievement for the team Red Bull Racing. Thank you to everyone for your continuous hard work. Today was a perfect day. Thank you Hungary for your support all weekend.”

It did not take too long for Max Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Dutchman kicked off the race on a sublime note to outdistance Hamilton in the opening lap. Verstappen earned a fabulous start from P2 on the grid and the championship leader did not have much trouble in claiming the chequered flag.

Verstappen ultimately won the race by over half a second. Despite starting from pole position, Hamilton failed to record his 104th career win having settled for a fourth-place finish in Budapest. McLaren's Lando Norris resisted challenges posed by Red Bull's Sergio Perez to secure the second spot.

The resounding Hungarian Grand Prix win helped Max Verstappen in setting a 110-point gap with second-placed Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings. With 133 points, Lewis Hamilton currently finds himself at the fourth spot in the standings. Fernando Alonso occupies the third position.

