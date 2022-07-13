Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Mehuli-Tushar clinches second gold for India; Palak, Shiva sign off with Bronze
others

Mehuli-Tushar clinches second gold for India; Palak, Shiva sign off with Bronze

The in-form duo of Mehuli and Tushar outsmarted the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen 17-13 in an evenly poised match-up.
A file photo of India shooter Mehuli Ghosh.(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 01:09 PM IST
PTI |

The duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane bagged India's second gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup Changwon on Wednesday.

In the 10m Air Pistol mixed event, the Indian pair of Palak and Shiva Narwal bagged bronze after clinching the third place play-off.

The in-form duo of Mehuli and Tushar outsmarted the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen 17-13 in an evenly poised match-up.

The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and Czech Republic respectively.

This is Tushar's maiden gold for India at the senior level while Mehuli bagged her second yellow metal, having won her first at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu.

In the mixed Air Pistol event, Palak and Shiva thrashed Kazakhstan's Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan 16-0, in what turned out to be a one-sided clash.

With the impressive results on Wednesday, India have now climbed up to the second position behind leaders Serbia, with two gold and 1 bronze medal.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mehuli ghosh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP