Kimi Antonelli smiled, thanked his team and his family and pledged to "get back to work" as soon as he could after making a slice of Formula One history by winning Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Miami champ Antonelli shrugs off success, vows 'back to work'

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The Italian teenager already the youngest driver, at 19, to lead an F1 title race had just become the first to win his first three races from consecutive pole positions, an unprecedented feat that delighted Italy's legion of motor racing fans.

"This is just the beginning," he said, shrugging off the mounting excitement and expectation in his homeland.

"The road is still long. We are working super-hard and the team is doing an incredible job and without them, I wouldn't be here."

He added: "I'm going to enjoy this one and then get straight back to work because Canada is in two weeks' time."

Antonelli's win was aided by an undercut pit stop that enabled him to pass world champion Lando Norris midway through the race. Antonelli drove with determined aplomb to resist the McLaren driver in the closing stages.

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{{^usCountry}} He will travel to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix later this month with a 20-point lead over teammate George Russell, the pre-season favorite, and praised by his peers and rivals for his precocious talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will travel to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix later this month with a 20-point lead over teammate George Russell, the pre-season favorite, and praised by his peers and rivals for his precocious talent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I hope all of Italy doesn't go mad now," said team chief Toto Wolff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I hope all of Italy doesn't go mad now," said team chief Toto Wolff. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I know it is the World Cup and they will not be there so... We have to keep our feet on the ground and if the whole country is behind us it is important and going to be difficult to keep our feet on the ground." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I know it is the World Cup and they will not be there so... We have to keep our feet on the ground and if the whole country is behind us it is important and going to be difficult to keep our feet on the ground." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Norris mischievously eavesdropped on Antonelli's post-race interviews and slapped his back in congratulations after. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norris mischievously eavesdropped on Antonelli's post-race interviews and slapped his back in congratulations after. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He's doing a great job and hats off to him. He's under pressure to beat his team-mate who has been here a long time," said Norris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He's doing a great job and hats off to him. He's under pressure to beat his team-mate who has been here a long time," said Norris. {{/usCountry}}

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"He is proving everyone wrong, and he's a nice guy too and it is so annoying because I want to beat him."

With Norris expressing disappointment over his team's pit-stop strategy, Antonelli agreed that coming in at "just the right moment" had been "the key" to his win.

"When I came out, I had no traffic and I pushed," he said.

"Now I am feeling stronger and stronger all the time and I have more control."

"I know I can be calmer and I got stressed today in the car with the downshifts and some issues, but overall it was a great race and I am so happy that I won."

His team-mate Russell, who finished fourth behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri, admitted it had been a difficult weekend for him.

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He also showered praise on his "fantastic" young teammate Antonelli.

"He has great talent and speed, but it is only four races down and there is a long way to go."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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