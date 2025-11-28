Michael Schumacher's long-time friend provides the saddest update possible: ‘Don’t think we'll see him again'

Former F1 driver Michael Schumacher.(AFP) It is widely believed that the Ferrari legend is incapacitated and requires intense care from a team of medics Richard Hopkins, the former head of operations at Red Bull, predicted that racing fans will never again see Michael Schumacher. The Formula 1 legend's condition has been a subject of great privacy ever since his devastating ski accident in 2013. It is worth mentioning that the seven-time champion was put in a medically induced coma after almost dying in the catastrophic crash.

The health updates have been far and between, and it is widely believed that the Ferrari legend is incapacitated and requires intense care from a team of medics. Hopkins, who became good friends with Schumacher during the latter's racing days, revealed that he is not in the “inner circle” of the family.

“I haven’t heard anything recently. I understand he has a Finnish doctor, a personal doctor,” Hopkins said to SPORTbible.

“I don’t think we’ll see Michael again. I’m slightly uncomfortable talking about his condition because of how secretive, for the right reasons, the family wants to keep it," he added.

Hopkins had first met Schumacher in the early 1990s when he was working as a mechanic at McLaren, while the German was driving for Benetton.

‘I think that’s fair'

Hopkins also said that he understands why the Schumacher family wants to keep everything private and not share finer details about the health with the public.

“I think there is that respect with anybody who goes to visit Michael, not to share anything. That’s the way the family wants it to be. I think that’s fair and respectful towards the family. Even if I did know, the family would be disappointed if I shared anyway," he said.

“So I can make a remark, have an opinion, but I’m not in that inner circle. I’m not Jean Todt, I’m not Ross Brawn, I’m not Gerhard Berger, who visits Michael. I’m a long way from that," he added.

Earlier this year, the Schumacher family was involved in a malicious blackmail plot after a gang threatened to sell deeply private pictures of the driver. Three people were also found guilty of using the stolen photos in an attempt to blackmail for USD 26 million.

Michael's wife, Corinna, is reportedly heavily involved in looking after her husband's health, and she is the one who has been fiercely guarding his privacy.

According to news.com.au, most of her time is spent in a mansion on the shore of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.