Milkha Singh, Indian track legend, tests Covid positive

Indian track legend, Milkha Singh, 91, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is isolating at his residence in Chandigarh.

His condition is said to be stable though the Olympian nicknamed “Flying Sikh” is learnt to be running high fever since Wednesday night. Giving an update on Milkha’s health, his wife Nirmal Kaur said, “He is doing fine and is stable. But I am worried as he is 91. PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh) has sent an attendant with oxygen facilities to look after him. We all are praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.”

Nirmal Kaur said Milkha Singh has not been vaccinated. His daughter Mona is an Emergency Room doctor in New York’s Metropolitan Hospital Center and has been treating Covid patients. “Mona is constantly on video call with me and Milkha ji. She is a great help and is guiding us. We are now waiting for (son) Jeev to join,” Milkha's wife said.

Milkha, who finished fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics after narrowly missing bronze, is the only Indian to win the 400m at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Jeev, an Indian golfer, said: “He is fine and in good spirits. God willing he will pull through. I am out of the country but coming back on Saturday.”

