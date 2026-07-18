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Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain confirmed as India's flag and baton bearer for Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Updated on: Jul 18, 2026 04:37 PM IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have been selected to lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed on Saturday that the two accomplished athletes will serve as India's flag and baton bearers when the Games officially begin on July 23 at the OVO Hydro arena.

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to lead the Indian contingent at CWG 2026 (PTI)
Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to lead the Indian contingent at CWG 2026 (PTI)

Confirming the decision, IOA President PT Usha said the appointment of the two Olympians reflects their contribution to Indian sport and wished the entire contingent success at the Games.

“It is a matter of pride that Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck," she said in an official release issued by the IOA.

The honour marks another milestone in the careers of Mirabai and Lovlina, who have established themselves among India's most successful athletes on the international stage. The duo have now been entrusted with leading the country's 126-member contingent at one of the biggest multi-sport events on the Commonwealth calendar.

Also Read: India gets hosting rights for 2030 centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

The Manipur-born weightlifter has enjoyed considerable success in international competitions, including multiple medals at the World Championships. She also won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, underlining her ability to perform under pressure at major events.

What about Lovlina?

Joining her in leading the Indian contingent is boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and has since continued to build an impressive international resume. The Assam-based boxer has emerged as one of India's most consistent performers in the ring and will be aiming for her first Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow.

Among her major accomplishments are a gold medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships and a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. Both athletes are currently preparing for the Games in the United Kingdom as India finalises its campaign.

Their appointment as flag and baton bearers is expected to provide added motivation not only for themselves but also for the rest of the Indian contingent as the nation looks to deliver another strong performance at the Commonwealth Games.

 
commonwealth gamemirabai chanulovlina borgohain
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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