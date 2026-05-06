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Mizoram minister discusses development of sports in state with Union Sports secretary

Mizoram minister discusses development of sports in state with Union Sports secretary

Updated on: May 06, 2026 05:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, Mizoram Sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar met Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao in New Delhi and discussed the development of sports in the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Mizoram minister discusses development of sports in state with Union Sports secretary

The discussion also centred on reviving Mizoram's legacy in hockey and expanding the footprint of training facilities across the state, it said.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Hmar expressed Mizoram's keen interest in establishing a men's hockey academy to nurture the talents of Mizo youths, the statement said.

He said that while Mizos are naturally talented in hockey, the game has seen a decline in recent years.

"While Mizos are naturally talented in hockey, the game has seen a decline in recent years. Hockey is one of the most viable routes to securing international medals for India," Hmar was quoted as saying in the statement.

While highlighting the success of the women's hockey academy in Thenzawl in Serchhip district, the minister expressed the state's keen interest in establishing a similar model for men.

He further expressed appreciation for Mizoram's recent progress in badminton and noted that the success achieved by Mizo athletes in football could be replicated in other sports as well.

Roa added that various sports training initiatives in Mizoram are well-aligned to become Khelo India-accredited training centres.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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