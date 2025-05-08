MMA fighters brace for Asian Games debut amidst uncertainty

New Delhi: She won a gold medal for India as a wrestler, and while she eventually transitioned to a different sport — Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) — the maverick that Ritu Phogat is, she switched from dreaming about medals to chasing belts. But now, with MMA set to debut at the 2026 Asian Games, Phogat is once again dreaming of representing India and bringing home a medal. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is set to make its debut in the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya but the future for Indian fighters remains uncertain. (HT)

The 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, now 31, is signed with ONE Championship, one of Asia’s top MMA promotions. After taking a break from the sport to focus on motherhood, she lost her most recent fight to Ayaka Miura. With MMA’s inclusion in the Asian Games, she’s aiming for a comeback on the continental stage in Aichi-Nagoya.

“This is quite exciting news for all MMA players, including me,” Phogat told HT. “The government should create a federation, conduct trials soon, and provide the best training to those selected.”

She points out that MMA is still in its early stages in India and lacks proper training infrastructure. “We don’t have proper training in India, but I hope that we can soon provide world-class resources for our athletes,” she added.

The absence of a single national governing body is not new in Indian sport. Like taekwondo, volleyball, and basketball, MMA is plagued by power struggles among multiple federations. In India, fighters compete under various banners such as MMA India, the Federation of MMA India (FMMAI), and the All India MMA Federation (AIMMAF) — each fighting to become the official body.

Siddharth Singh, India’s first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and a prominent MMA coach, has seen how this infighting affects athletes at the Crosstrain academy. Until recently, fighters affiliated with one federation were barred from competing in events organized by rival bodies.

“It’s the athletes who suffer,” Singh said. “They’re torn between federations, being told they can’t compete in this national or that one, or that they’ll be blacklisted.”

Still, Singh believes the sport’s inclusion in the Asian Games could be a turning point — both for athletes and for the perception of MMA in Indian society. “Now that there’s a pathway to represent India at a multi-sport event, parents may finally see a future in it beyond leagues like the UFC,” he said. “Eventually, one federation will come to the helm — I just hope it’s the right one. Historically, we’ve seen bad governance ruin promising sports.”

The Asian MMA Association (AMMA) will oversee the competition in coordination with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is yet to officially recognize a single governing body.

While at least three federations have applied for recognition from the IOA, Singh suggests a more direct solution — forming an independent body to hold national trials and send India’s best fighters to the Games. It is better than having no representation at all in the sport’s debut.

Roshni John, a silver medalist at the 2024 GAMMA World Championship, believes the Asian Games will boost the sport’s visibility. “I train with incredibly talented fighters who’ve already made an international mark, but they still struggle to find sponsors. Inclusion in the Games could change that. It could finally give MMA the legitimacy and support it deserves,” she said.

Phogat agrees. “Until now, there were no awards, no government funding, no jobs. But a medal at the Games could change everything. Young athletes will feel like they’ll be rewarded and recognized, just like in wrestling. That kind of motivation helped me once. It will help MMA fighters too.”

Even if Phogat doesn’t get the opportunity to compete herself, she’s content being part of a growing ecosystem. “I’m happy to be here, whether it’s to represent or to mentor those who come next.”