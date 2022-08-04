Mohammad Ali's iconic belt from 'Rumble in the Jungle' sold for huge amount

Inarguably, one of the greatest boxers ever, Mohammad Ali's "Rumble in the Jungle" belt got sold for a whopping $6.18 million (approximately 49,32,84,819 INR) at an auction in America. Rumble in the Jungle was the reference given by Ali to his fight against defending champion George Foreman to reclaim the world heavyweight boxing title on October 30, 1974 in Kinshasa, Zaire(now the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

The buyer of the belt Jim Irsay informed that he had acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country. After successfully buying the belt, Irsay tweeted "Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from 1974 'Rumble in the Jungle' when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman - just added to @IrsayCollection.Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago's Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward !". The belt will be displayed on August 2 at Chicago's Navy Pier and on September 9 in Indianapolis.

Mohammad Ali was an all time boxing legend and had won Olympics gold medal for USA in the light heavyweight division in 1960 in Rome.As many as one billion TV viewers worldwide had tuned in to watch his Rumble in the Jungle bout against Foreman,winning which helped cement Ali’s reputation as "the Greatest".His quote “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” describing his gameplan, had become world famous.

