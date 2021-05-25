Home / Sports / Others / Mohammed Hussamuddin goes down to world champ in Asian meet
others

Mohammed Hussamuddin goes down to world champ in Asian meet

Mirzahalilov, who is also the Asian Games champion, was caught off guard by Hussamuddin's powerful counter-attacks on more than one occasion.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Mohammad Hussamuddin: File photo(Twitter)

Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) fought hard but went down to Uzbekistan's reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championship here on Tuesday.

The Indian boxer lost 1-4 after giving the top-seeded defending champion quite a fight.

Mirzahalilov, who is also the Asian Games champion, was caught off guard by Hussamuddin's powerful counter-attacks on more than one occasion.

However, the Uzbek's assured footwork and precisely-placed straights for a majority of the bout, helped him seal it in the end.

In another disappointment for India, Iran's Meysam Gheslaghi defeated Sumit Sangwan in the men's light heavyweight (81kg) division in a late Monday night bout.

On Wednesday, India’s Olympic-bound men pugilists Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will kick-start their campaign.

World Championships silver-medallist and defending champion Panghal will face Mogolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh.

The two last faced each other at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan last year where the Indian had triumphed in a gruelling contest.

Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan will square off against Iran's Moslem Malamir, while last edition's silver-winner Ashish will face World Championships and Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP