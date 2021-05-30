Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier dies after crash in Mugello

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after a crash in Saturday's qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit, MotoGP organisers said on Sunday.

Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital in Florence after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes in which Tech 3 KTM's Ayumu Sasaki was unable to avoid the Prustel GP rider.

Sasaki walked away from the crash but Dupasquier was treated by medical staff for around 30 minutes on the track as the session was red-flagged.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier



On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones



You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha had dedicated his record lap in Saturday's qualifying to Dupasquier after the crash.

The scheduled races went ahead on Sunday, with MotoGP saying Dupasquier remains "at the forefront of our minds" as condolences poured in from teams.

"The entire community shares in this loss together," Ducati said. "No words can express, but we send our warmest wishes to the motorcycling family in this difficult tragic moment."

