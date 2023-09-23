MotoGP apologises after showing distorted India map

The inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix commenced in controversial circumstances on Friday when a distorted map of India was shown during the live broadcast of the first practice session at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) here.

Aleix Espargaro, Spanish, Aprilia Racing, Aprilia (41) rider races during the practice session (MotoGP, Free Practice 1) at the Moto GP, Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida(Hindustan Times)

The map excluded the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which caused a furore not just on social media but also in the paddock.

The organisers immediately raised the issue with Dorna Sports, the international organiser and commercial rights holder, following which they issued an apology and also displayed the correct map in the second practice session.

“We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country," the statement read.

"We're excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we're with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit."

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) -- the governing body of the sport in India – also regretted the error.

“It is highly regrettable that an erroneous map of India was broadcast by MotoGP TV today during the telecast of IndianOil Grand Prix of India. We are aware that MotoGP have issued a public apology. The FMSCI advises its motorsports affiliates to be extremely careful and correct on the depiction of the India map and Indian tricolour,” said FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim.

Following Friday’s practice sessions, Saturday will see another practice session, qualifying and a sprint race while Sunday will host the main race.

