MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Jorge Martin continues title charge; Marquez aims to end 700-day drought

MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: History was scripted on Saturday at the Buddh International Circuit as Prima Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin won the Sprint race of the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 2023, making it three wins in a row - two Sprints and one GP in San Marino. Battling through the hot and humid conditions superbly at Greater Noida, Martin denied Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team. Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi showed immense resilience in finishing fifth despite taking a tumble early on after claiming pole in the qualifying. The podium was completed by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, with the latter finishing in the top three for the first time since the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint in March.

MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates(AFP)