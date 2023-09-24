News / Sports / Others / MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Jorge Martin continues title charge; Marquez aims to end 700-day drought
MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Jorge Martin continues title charge; Marquez aims to end 700-day drought

Sep 24, 2023 02:37 PM IST
MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Catch all the live updates from the Buddh International Circuit.

MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: History was scripted on Saturday at the Buddh International Circuit as Prima Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin won the Sprint race of the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 2023, making it three wins in a row - two Sprints and one GP in San Marino. Battling through the hot and humid conditions superbly at Greater Noida, Martin denied Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team. Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi showed immense resilience in finishing fifth despite taking a tumble early on after claiming pole in the qualifying. The podium was completed by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, with the latter finishing in the top three for the first time since the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint in March.

  • Sep 24, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Looking at Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia's chances

    The Italian, of Ducati Lenovo Team, qualified 3rd, bagging his 11th top-three finish in a qualifying in 2023. Bagnaia, who finished second in the Sprint, is now looking for a sixth GP race win this season.

  • Sep 24, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Eyes on Marc Marquez

    The Spaniard bagged his best qualifying finish of a sixth spot since finishing second at the Italian GP earlier this year. He finished third in the Sprint, his second podium finish since Portguese GP this season. If he wins today, it will be his first ever GP race victory since Emilia-Romagna 2021, 700 days ago.

  • Sep 24, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: Advantage Martin!

    Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing will have an advantage heading into the big finale after he bagged the top spot in Sunday morning warm-up with a 1:45.402 finish. Marco Bezzecchi took the second place +0.139s while Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) put himself in P3.

  • Sep 24, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 Live updates: A historic sprint race on Saturday!

    Jorge Martin held the lead from the start to win the sprint race on Saturday at the Buddh International Circuit. The Ducati-Pramac rider began second on the grid but took the lead, while a crash early on saw Marco Bezzecchi slip back from pole position. World champion Bagnaia came second and Marc Marquez completed the podium

  • Sep 24, 2023 01:39 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the big finale of the MotoGP India Grand Prix 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Stay tuned for more updates!

