MotoGP speed record could be under threat in India

If all goes well, the MotoGP speed record could be rewritten in India at the upcoming Indian Grand Prix due to take place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24.

This year, Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM set the speed record at 366.1kmph at Mugello in June. There is a possibility that the top speed at the 5km BIC could touch 370kmph at the long back straight that measures 1,006 metres in distance. The stretch is divided into two parts. The first segment is downhill that will allow the riders to achieve maximum acceleration while the latter is uphill that will enable them to brake late and maintain top speed.

“We believe the circuit has the potential to register speed that could rewrite the MotoGP record books," Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, said. Dorna is the international organiser and commercial rights holder of MotoGP.

The parabola section (Turn 9 and 10) is the perfect camber for riders to slingshot out of the turns and permits them to push their bikes to the limit. The track’s surface gives exceptional grip to the tyres, offering riders complete control over their machines.

Meanwhile, safety measures have been bolstered with the installation of 1,800 metres of new safety barricading. The circuit has been homologated, making it suitable for motorcycle racing for the first time ever.

Some of the biggest names from the racing world including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others will participate in MotoGP Bharat.

