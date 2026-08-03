New Delhi, Fresh from becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships title, Anahat Singh has dismissed suggestions that Egyptian players enjoy a psychological edge, saying she has grown up competing against them and treats them like any other opponent.

Nationality doesn't matter, Egyptians are like any other opponent: Anahat

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The 17-year-old scripted history by defeating Egypt's Amina Orfi in the final in Ontario, Canada, ending the country's long wait for a world junior singles crown.

"I've grown up playing Egyptians since I've started playing the sport. It doesn't really affect me when I go on court. It's just like playing another opponent, no matter what the nationality is," Anahat told PTI after returning on Sunday.

The title was particularly satisfying for Anahat after several near misses in the tournament over the last four years.

"This tournament hasn't always been the best for me for the last four years. I've always come really close but failed to overcome it. So I'm really glad that I was able to do it this year," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Anahat is happy about emulating former India No. 1 Joshna Chinappa, the country's previous best performer at the junior worlds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anahat is happy about emulating former India No. 1 Joshna Chinappa, the country's previous best performer at the junior worlds. {{/usCountry}}

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"I've grown up watching Joshna play and have really been inspired by her. So getting to do it after her is something that I'm really happy about," she said.

Having now graduated from the junior circuit, Anahat said she will shift her attention to senior competitions before targeting the Asian Games.

"I'll go back and speak to my coaches. I'm not a junior anymore, so it's about playing more senior events, gaining experience, travelling around the world and playing the top players.

"I have two PSA events before the Asian Games, so I'm focusing on that. The Asian Games have been in the picture since the last one ended, so it's about building towards that. It's exciting," she said.

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India also enjoyed success in the boys' team event, with Aryaveer Dewan, Gurveer Singh, Dev Sharma and Yuvraj Wadhwani securing a historic second consecutive bronze medal at the World Junior Squash Team Championships after losing 0-2 to the United States in the semifinals.

It was the first time an Indian team claimed back-to-back medals at the prestigious world junior team event, underlining the country's growing strength in junior squash.

"It feels amazing. Getting the bronze medal in the World Junior Championship is not a small thing but we are definitely hoping for more next year and we will give our best," Aryaveer told PTI upon arriving.

"There are a few improvements that I have noticed. There are a few players who played well, and next time we are hoping for a gold or silver," Gurveer added.

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