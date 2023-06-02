NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates: Appearing in maiden final, Denver Nuggets face 3-time champions Miami Heat in title clash

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets take on Miami Heat in the NBA Finals 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver (Colorado), on Friday. The final, which is a best-of-seven series, will see Denver Nuggets appear in their first-ever NBA final since their debut in 1976. Meanwhile, Miami Heat will feature in their seventh NBA final, having won the Larry O'Brien Trophy earlier in 2006, 2012 and 2013. They last featured in the NBA Finals in 2020 and ost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-2. In the NBA Finals 2023, four of the seven games will take place in Denver, and three matches will be played in Miami, Florida.