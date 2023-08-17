NBA star receives personalised Al Hilal jersey after internet-breaking 'I look like Kylian Mbappe' tweet

Earlier this month, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo had jokingly suggested that he would accept a big-money offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Well, now it seems that the Riyadh-based outfit have noticed the Milwaukee Bucks forward’s post. Al Hilal sent a customised jersey to Giannis this week. Along with the shirt the Greek basketball player also received a message which read, “You are part of Al Hilal family now.”

Al Hilal also had a message for the NBA player(Al Hilal)

Sharing pictures, Al Hilal tweeted, “Your jersey is ready Giannis Antetokounmpo. Welcome “GIANNIS” to our family.”

Antetokounmpo, then, posted a picture of him along with Al Hilal’s latest high profile recruit Neymar Jr. “Best duo in Saudi league,” the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) tweeted.

Giannis’ love for football is known to all. Earlier, a report published by Goal claimed that his father Charles was a football player. Giannis and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex had invested in Major League Soccer (MLS) side Nashville SC in March this year. Giannis had also named Premier League giants Arsenal as his favourite side.

Giannis had said, “If I wasn't a basketball player, I would be a soccer player for sure. My favourite team used to be Arsenal and my favourite player used to be Thierry Henry. I am an Arsenal fan but I like PSG when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was here on the team. Deep down I am still an Arsenal fan.”

Meanwhile, Saudi side Al Hilal had tried to lure Kylian Mbappe from PSG earlier this summer. Despite offering a staggering amount of money, the Saudi Pro League club failed to acquire the services of the Frenchman. Al Hilal’s mouth-watering offer for Mbappe had stunned the football world and Giannis was also taken aback by the Riyadh-based side’s move. Sharing his view on the offer, Giannis had hilariously tweeted, “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe.”

Having failed to sign Kylian Mbappe, Al Hilal seemed determined to rope in Neymar ahead of next season. Their pursuit paid off after Neymar agreed to a two-year contract. The Brazilian sensation accepted personal terms with Al Hilal after PSG and the Saudi side reportedly agreed a transfer fee of €90 million ($98.6m). At Al Hilal, Neymar will line up along with big names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The brand new Al Hilal deal makes Neymar the third-best paid footballer in Saudi. The Brazil international is expected to earn around $100 million per year.

