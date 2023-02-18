NBA stars, retired icons named as 2023 Hall of Fame finalists

Legendary NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Dirk Nowitzki are among the 12 finalists named for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. The group of finalists also includes five-time NBA champion coach Gregg Popovich and six-time Women's NBA All-Star Becky Hammon, among others.

The inductees from the 2023 group will be announced on April 1 in Houston, and the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place on August 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Eleven of the 12 finalists were nominated for the first time, making this a unique class, according to Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo. The presence of four international superstars among the finalists is noteworthy, as they were inspired by the 1992 US Olympic "Dream Team" of NBA icons who won gold in Barcelona. Pau Gasol, the first non-US player to win NBA Rookie of the Year, won six NBA All-Star titles and two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tony Parker, the French guard, won four NBA titles and was named the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. He also helped Popovich become the longest tenured coach in US sports and the NBA's winningest coach with five NBA titles and Tokyo Olympic gold.

Dirk Nowitzki played for 21 years for the Dallas Mavericks, winning the NBA MVP award in 2007 and the NBA championship in 2011. Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, also won 2008 Olympic gold.

List of Hall of Fame 2023 finalists

Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300)

Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year

David Hixon – 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year

Gene Keady – 7-time Big Ten Coach of the Year

Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion

Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP

Gregg Popovich – Winningest coach in NBA history, 5-time NBA champion

Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA champion, 2006 Finals MVP

This year’s Women’s Committee finalists:

Jennifer Azzi – 1990 Naismith Player of the Year, 1990 national champion

Gary Blair – 852 wins, 2011 national champion

Becky Hammon – 6-time WNBA All-Star

Marian Washington – 560 wins, 11 NCAA apps.