NBA suspends Trey Lyles, fines Brook Lopez as temper flares on court

A scuffle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings marred Monday's game, resulting in a one-game suspension for Trey Lyles and a $25,000 fine for Brook Lopez, according to the NBA's announcement on Wednesday.

The altercation occurred with just 15.4 seconds left in the game, sparked by Lyles' foul on Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and subsequent push in the back. Lopez then got into Lyles' face, leading to a scrum involving multiple players and referees.

Lyles, who averages 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds off the bench for the Kings, received two technical fouls and was ejected. Lopez, who contributes 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in all 68 starts this season for the Bucks, was assessed one technical foul and ejected.

Lyles will sit out Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, while Lopez will pay the $25,000 fine.

The Bucks hold the best record in the NBA at 50-19, while the Kings are third in the Western Conference at 40-27, five games behind the Denver Nuggets, who currently lead the conference.

