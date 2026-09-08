Nebula Esports crowned BGMI Masters Series Season 5 champions as INR 1 crore+ championship battle comes to a close

NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in youth entertainment, today announced Nebula Esports as the champions of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 5, bringing three weeks of competition to a close with the team finishing at the top of the standings after 18 matches at the Grand Finals. Gladiators Esports finished second, while iQOO Orangutan secured third place as the season concluded with a ₹1 crore+ prize pool on the line.

Nebula Esports crowned BGMS Season 5 champions. (NODWIN Gaming)

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The BGMS Season 5 Grand Finals brought together the final 16 teams for three days of high-intensity competition, with teams battling across 18 matches for the championship title. After a closely contested opening two days, the final day saw the leaderboard continue to shift as teams fought for every placement and elimination, with Nebula Esports ultimately finishing on 210 points to claim the title.

Nebula Esports delivered 116 Finishes and 4 Winner Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCD) across the Grand Finals, securing the championship and the ₹40 lakh winners’ prize. Gladiators Esports finished as runners-up with 189 points and received ₹15 lakh, while iQOO Orangutan took home ₹6 lakh for their third-place finish with 187 points.

“BGMS is one of the biggest stages for esports in India, so winning our first major trophy here feels surreal. We have always believed this team has the ability to push the game forward, and taking a massive lead across the first two days of the LAN finale gave us the confidence to stay true to our approach on the final day. Lifting the trophy in front of a live crowd made the achievement even more memorable. This is a win we will remember for a long time, and hopefully the first of many for this lineup,” said Aditya Dawar aka Aadi, captain of Nebula Esports.

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{{^usCountry}} The Grand Finals also decided the season’s individual honours. Yash Negi aka KNOWME from Nebula Esports was named the BGMS Season 5 MVP, based on his most eliminations across the Grand Finals, and received the MVP trophy and a TVS bike. Mohammed Kaif Gulhamid Khan aka HUNTERZ from Genesis Esports was named the Most Wicked Player of BGMS Season 5 with most eliminations across the tournament and received a TVS Raider bike for their standout performance across the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Grand Finals also decided the season’s individual honours. Yash Negi aka KNOWME from Nebula Esports was named the BGMS Season 5 MVP, based on his most eliminations across the Grand Finals, and received the MVP trophy and a TVS bike. Mohammed Kaif Gulhamid Khan aka HUNTERZ from Genesis Esports was named the Most Wicked Player of BGMS Season 5 with most eliminations across the tournament and received a TVS Raider bike for their standout performance across the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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BGMS Season 5 recorded over 26 million total views, 11 million+ watch hours and a peak concurrent viewership of 430k+, including watch parties. The tournament brought together some of India’s leading BGMI teams and players across the League Stage, Super Weekend, Playoffs and Grand Finals, with fans following the competition through each stage of the season.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said: “Congratulations to Nebula Esports on winning BGMS Season 5. With every season, our aim is to build BGMS into a stronger platform for India’s best players and teams, while creating an experience that continues to raise the bar for competitive gaming in the country. This season brought together some of the strongest teams in Indian BGMI and gave them a stage to compete, grow and build their own stories in front of a passionate fan base. We’re proud of how BGMS Season 5 has come together and of the role it plays in taking Indian esports to a larger audience, both in India and beyond.”

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The BGMI Masters Series Season 5 journey began with the League Stage before moving through the Super Weekend, Playoffs and Grand Finals, with teams competing week after week for the opportunity to lift the championship trophy. The final 16 teams carried that battle into the Grand Finals, where three days and 18 matches ultimately decided the Season 5 champion.

With the final standings decided and the Season 5 trophy lifted, BGMS closes another chapter in India’s competitive gaming calendar. From breakout performances and fierce rivalries to the final fight for the championship, the season gave fans a competition that continued to evolve right through its final match.

BGMS Season 5 was supported by TVS Motor Company as the Mobility Partner and Red Bull as the Energy Drink Partner, whose continued support is contributing to the growth of India’s competitive gaming ecosystem.

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Fans can catch highlights and relive the biggest moments from BGMS Season 5 across NODWIN Gaming’s official KICK channel and other social media platforms.