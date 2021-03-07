IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju

Rijiju's remarks came as he was attending the New Delhi Marathon 2021 on Sunday and he also conferred awards to the winners along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the country needs to make marathon a culture and a popular event in the country.

Rijiju's remarks came as he was attending the New Delhi Marathon 2021 on Sunday and he also conferred awards to the winners along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

"The New Delhi Marathon was conducted successfully. It has proven that away from the pandemic situation All the marathon runners, expressed satisfaction with the arrangement. This shows it was well arranged. The bigger point is how we make the marathon a culture and make it a popular event in India. Marathon, mini-marathon, half marathon, and full marathon- these events can be organised in different structures from the grassroots level in rural areas, villages, towns, and cities like Delhi," Rijiju told reporters here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"Marathon is very exciting. It galvanises the whole forces in society. Other than professional runners, other people can also take part. We can think about organising a marathon in different forms and structures. I would like to compliment the athletic federation of India. Although this is a very successful event but none of our runners could qualify for the Olympics because of certain reasons. I am sure in the next event, all will make it," he added.

New Delhi Marathon 2021 was flagged off during the early morning hours on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

On Saturday, Rijiju once again echoed the sentiments that Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes will be given priority for the coronavirus vaccine followed by other athletes.

"We will take care of our elite athletes thereafter all the junior athletes will be taken care of. But the focus is on Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes, they will be given priority because safety is of utmost importance. If any player gets infected at this point in time it will really spoil their chances of competing in the Olympics because if you are infected then you have to follow the quarantine and take medication then your dream is over so that's why the athletes welfare is our priority," Rijiju told ANI.

When asked whether BCCI communicated for the vaccination, the minister said, "We are talking about all the sports and all the players but Olympic players will remain our priority because that's time-bound communication we have with every sports federation I can not just talk about one federation. Every federation is part of the fraternity and we are concerned about all the players. We have to abide by all the methodology being adopted by the health ministry."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Rijiju's remarks came as he was attending the New Delhi Marathon 2021 on Sunday and he also conferred awards to the winners along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat(Twitter)
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat(Twitter)
others

Vinesh wins gold, reclaims number one rank

PTI, Rome
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The 26-year-old World bronze medallist and the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh blanked Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
others

Sudha Singh, mourning coach Snesarev, chases Tokyo berth in New Delhi marathon

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Belarusian coach, who mentored India’s top women distance runners to international medals, was found dead at NIS Patiala on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Earlier, Rijiju had said that Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes will get the coronavirus jab after the vaccination of the COVID warriors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
others

Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Vinod is a bronze medallist at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was held in Dubai recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The words "Hit Hard" are written on boxing gloves as parkinson's patients takes part in their twice -weekly rock steady boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)(REUTERS)
The words "Hit Hard" are written on boxing gloves as parkinson's patients takes part in their twice -weekly rock steady boxing class in Costa Mesa, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)(REUTERS)
others

Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Vikas, back from a professional stint in the USA, defeated Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, while Manish got the better of Lounes Hamraoui of France. Both the boxers won with identical 3-2 score-lines in bouts held late on Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a goal against New York Rangers goalie Glen Hanlon during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The puck slides into the goal off the skates of Rangers' Mark Pavelich, left. Pavelich has died at a treatment center for mental illness. Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, (AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a goal against New York Rangers goalie Glen Hanlon during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The puck slides into the goal off the skates of Rangers' Mark Pavelich, left. Pavelich has died at a treatment center for mental illness. Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, (AP)
others

'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday that Pavelich died at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.(Instagram.)
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.(Instagram.)
others

EXCLUSIVE | Islam Makhachev recalls 'hard sparring' with Khabib Nurmagomedov

By YASH BHATI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Makhachev has an impressive record of 18 wins and only one loss and is a former teammate of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) Boxers Pawan Goyat, Suman, Chandn ... ence at Press club, Delhi on Friday
(L-R) Boxers Pawan Goyat, Suman, Chandn ... ence at Press club, Delhi on Friday
others

Professional boxing to get a pro touch for the first time

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • ‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg)(PTI)
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg)(PTI)
others

Simranjit, Jasmine in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:00 PM IST
The 37-year-old olympic-bound star lost in a split decision after an exhausting contest that was also messy in equal measure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikolai Snesarev(ANI)
Nikolai Snesarev(ANI)
others

Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room

By HT Correspondent | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The body of the 72-year-old Snesarev, who returned to India after a gap of two years to be at the helm till the end of September, has been sent to a government hospital for post mortem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rajeshwari Kumari
File photo of Rajeshwari Kumari
others

Indian women's trap team settles for silver in ISSF World Cup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The Indian team engineered a fantastic comeback in the gold medal match on Thursday, coming back from 0-4 down to tie the final at 4-4. However, it could not hold on in the last series of 15-shot per team and had to be content with second best.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Amit Panghal(AP)
India's Amit Panghal(AP)
others

Vikas, Manish in semis; Panghal bows out of Boxam International

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Olympic-bound Panghal, who is also an Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist, went down in a split verdict to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India(Getty Images)
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India(Getty Images)
others

Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, India's campaign over at WTT Contender Doha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:49 PM IST
The World No. 32 Sharath, who was playing his first international tournament after a year's break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, couldn't gain momentum despite showing good resistance in the latter part of the match against the higher-ranked Yun-Ju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Chaudhari. (Rahul Chaudhari/Instagram)
Rahul Chaudhari. (Rahul Chaudhari/Instagram)
others

My sister-in-law was my biggest inspiration: Rahul Chaudhari

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • With the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the indigenous sport has witnessed a major transition – from one that was closely followed in rural areas to a topic that was discussed over dinner in metro cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP