Neeraj Chopra admits missing Asian Games due to injury ‘does hurt’: ‘Friends know I’m not in the best place’

Neeraj Chopra was one of India's leading hopes at the Asian Games 2026, as many predicted he would, at the very least, feature on the podium in the men's javelin throw. However, fate had other plans as a last-minute injury during a training session ruled him out of the quadrennial event. Almost a month after confirming he would miss the Asian Games, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist opened up about the missed event, sharing his thoughts on recent injury troubles.

Neeraj Chopra will be missing the Asian Games 2026 edition. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Neeraj recently withdrew from the Asian Games and the Diamond League final after suffering an ankle injury. His last appearance in a major competition was the Lausanne Diamond League Meet, where he finished second, behind Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage.

The 28-year-old would have been a strong medal prospect for India at the Asian Games had he featured, considering he's a two-time champion, having won gold in Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2023.

Also Read: Quimcy Dsouza to play for bronze at Asian Games, suffers defeat in teqball women's singles semi-final

“The Asian Games have given me some of the most special moments of my career, and not being able to represent India at this edition is difficult,” wrote Neeraj on the social media platform LinkedIn.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I will miss competing at the Asian Games this time. To the Indian contingent in Nagoya, I will miss walking alongside you. But I will be backing you. I have precious memories of the Games. I hope you make some too," he added. ‘Not in the best place’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will miss competing at the Asian Games this time. To the Indian contingent in Nagoya, I will miss walking alongside you. But I will be backing you. I have precious memories of the Games. I hope you make some too," he added. ‘Not in the best place’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The last few years have been worrisome for Neeraj, given his battle with numerous injuries. Seven years ago, in 2019, he underwent surgery for a right elbow problem, and three years later, a groin injury ruled him out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A muscle strain then disrupted his 2023 season, and a year later, he withdrew from an event due to adductor discomfort. And now, he has been relegated to the sidelines due to an ankle issue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I have been dealing with an ankle ligament injury, and after a lot of consideration, I had to accept that I will not be able to compete. Being able to carry the hope of a country into competition is a privilege. To miss out on that opportunity does hurt,” wrote Neeraj.

“Injuries are a part of sport. You cannot control everything that happens to you. You can only control how you respond to it. A big part of that response is the people around me. I spend a lot of time away from home - training, travelling and competing, and over the years I’ve understood that it is important to have people around you who keep you positive and grounded. In your lowest times, you don’t really need someone to give you advice or even ask how your injury happened or how long you will be out," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Neeraj concluded his post by saying that in times like these, it's important to have a strong belief and support system, highlighting the need for having good friends.

“Sometimes, you just need a friend to call and talk about something completely unrelated. I have friends who know I’m not in the best place right now, but when they call, they don’t ask me about my ankle. They just talk, we laugh, we remember old times, make promises to catch up; this reminds me that there is more to life than the next competition. It helps more than they probably realise,” added Neeraj.