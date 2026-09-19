Quimcy Dsouza to play for bronze at Asian Games, suffers defeat in teqball women's singles semi-final

Quimcy Dsouza will now fight for bronze in the women's singles teqball at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, after losing the semi-final to Indonesia's Sumaya. The 24-year-old went down 1-2 in the three-set fixture, losing 12-7. 9-12, 7-12. The semi-final started off with a bang for the 24-year-old as she took the first set 12-7. However, as fate would have it, Quimcy failed to reach the final and will now face either Lebanon's Dandal Kamar or Myanmar's Khin Hnin Wai in the bronze-medal match. Asian Games 2026: India's Quimcy Dsouza will now fight for the bronze medal (SAI Media - X)

However, Sumaya showed some fight, staging a comeback in the second set, winning it 12-9, and as a result, the semi-final went to the third and final deciding set. Quimcy then showed remarkable composure, taking an early 3-0 lead in the deciding set; however, Sumaya came from behind to eventually take the third set 12-7, progressing to the final.

Speaking of the 24-year-old's journey at the Asian Games so far, she began the competition by upsetting world number 7 Yuina Sakamoto of Japan, then took down Koemyean Dy of Cambodia 2-0 in 24 minutes.