Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final Live Streaming : When and where to watch the event live on TV and online

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of India in athletics will compete in the final of Zurich Diamond League on Thursday. He will be eyeing history as he is the first Indian ever to qualify for the event. Neeraj will compete in the grand event alongside five other world class javelin throwers that includes Jakub Vadlejch, the 2016 Diamond League champion and silver medallist of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj's biggest competitor will be Vadlejch who has a season best throw of 90.88m in comparison to the former's season best at 89.94m. Neeraj will also face stiff challenge from Germany’s Julian Weber and USA's Curtis Thompson too. Other competitors in the final will be Portugal's Leandro Ramos and Latvia's Patriks Gailums whose season best throws are under the 85m mark.

Earlier, Neeraj had qualified for the final after finishing first with a gigantic throw of 89.08m at the Lausanne Diamond League meet in August. He had become the first Indian in history to win a leg of the Diamond League.

With a win, Neeraj will be looking to add to his spectacular career record having already won Olympic gold at Tokyo in 2020 and silver at the world athletics championships 2022 in Oregon. His worldwide fans might get to see the Indian star, breaching the 90m for the first time too.

Here are the live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

