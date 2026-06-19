Neeraj Chopra, Doha Diamond League Live Streaming: When and where to watch javelin event live

India’s javelin king is back on the runway. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will make his first competitive appearance of 2026 at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, marking a highly anticipated return from injury.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Doha Diamond League on Friday. (HT_PRINT)

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The 28-year-old’s last involvement was at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September 2025. He has been out of commission since, with a back injury sidelining him in the first half of 2026. Having completed an extensive rehabilitation in Turkiye and training in Switzerland over the past month, he has been named among the nine participants in the Diamond League.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra admits injury blunder at Worlds, reveals why he walked away from Jan Zelezny

Doha has historically been a happy hunting ground for Chopra. He famously won the title in 2023 with an 88.67 metre throw, before breaking the 90-metre barrier for the first time in 2025 with a 90.23 metre result; he finished second that year, with Germany’s Julian Weber coming first with a 91.06m throw.

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{{^usCountry}} But the 2026 tournament will be no easy return to the fray. Reigning Diamond Trophy winner Jakub Vadlejch and two-time world champion Anderson Peters are both on the start list, as is Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga, who recently threw a world-leading 92.62m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the 2026 tournament will be no easy return to the fray. Reigning Diamond Trophy winner Jakub Vadlejch and two-time world champion Anderson Peters are both on the start list, as is Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga, who recently threw a world-leading 92.62m. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For Chopra, the immediate goal is to find his competitive rhythm, but the broader aim will be to consistently breach the 90-metre mark. A strong showing in Doha will dictate his momentum heading into the gruelling European circuit later this year. Who will Neeraj Chopra compete against in the Doha Diamond League? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Chopra, the immediate goal is to find his competitive rhythm, but the broader aim will be to consistently breach the 90-metre mark. A strong showing in Doha will dictate his momentum heading into the gruelling European circuit later this year. Who will Neeraj Chopra compete against in the Doha Diamond League? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anderson Peters (PB - 93.07m) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anderson Peters (PB - 93.07m) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Julius Yego (PB - 92.72m) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Julius Yego (PB - 92.72m) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rumesh Tharanga (PB - 92.62m) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rumesh Tharanga (PB - 92.62m) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jakub Vadlejch (PB - 90.88m) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jakub Vadlejch (PB - 90.88m) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Keshorn Walcott (PB - 90.16m) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keshorn Walcott (PB - 90.16m) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curtis Thompson (PB - 87.76m) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curtis Thompson (PB - 87.76m) {{/usCountry}}

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Artur Felfner (PB - 84.32m)

Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (PB - 83.1m)

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action at the Doha Diamond League?

For Indian fans eager to watch his season opener, the Doha Diamond League will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.

The men's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League will take place under the lights, with the action expected to begin at 11:14 PM IST.

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