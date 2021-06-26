Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Others / Neeraj Chopra finishes third in Kurotane Games, Vetter of Germany finishes first
others

Neeraj Chopra finishes third in Kurotane Games, Vetter of Germany finishes first

India's star javelin athlete Neeraj Chopra finished third in the Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday with a throw of 86.79m.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra gave a good account of himself with a throw of 86.79m to finish third in the Kuortane Grand Prix in Finland on Saturday. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Chopra first threw the iron spear 83.21m long before registering a throw of 86.79m on his second attempt. The other four throws were deemed as fouls.

ALSO READ| Neeraj throws below-par 80.96m but wins in Karlstad GP in Sweden

Germany's Johannes Vetter (SB: 96.29m), season-leader and 2017 world champion, won the event with a best throw of 93.59m. The German is the gold medal favourite in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, who won a gold in 2012 London Olympics and a bronze in 2016 Rio Games, finished second with a best throw of 89.12m.

Anderson Peters of Grenada, the reigning world champion, was fourth with a best throw of 83.46m.

Ever since Chopra set a national record in March during the Indian Grand Prix 3 with a throw of 88.07m, he has only thrown the iron spear further than 86.79m twice. A few days later after IGP, he threw 87.80m at the Federation Cup on the same turf.

In his previous two competitions in Europe, Chopra had come up with a best effort of 83.18m to win an event in Lisbon, Portugal on June 10 before having a below-par performance of 80.96m at the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on June 22.

The 23-year-old reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games champion had qualified for Tokyo Olympics in January last year in South Africa.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics
neeraj chopra javelin
