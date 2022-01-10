‘Effort and hard work have no substitutes’: Neeraj Chopra gives fans a peek into his intense training regime - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra on Sunday gave a fans a look into his intense training regime at USA. India's golden boy, a name that has been associated with Chopra ever since his gold haul at Tokyo, shared the video of it on Instagram and wrote: “Effort and hard work have no substitutes”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star javelin thrower can be seen performing multiple drills involving heavy machinery, toning ropes, and a big size tyre.

After returning to India after clinching the historic gold at Tokyo, Chopra was mostly seen attending functions and gracing public events, which as told by the athlete himself had a major impact on his fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent press-conference held last month, Chopra informed the mediapersons that he had gained almost 12-13 kgs of weight.

READ | Of Australia's Gabba blow, Neeraj's golden throw and Kohli-Ganguly row: The Indian sports review of 2021

“When I returned from the Olympics, I didn’t put any restrictions on my diet. I had been controlling my eating habits for a very long time thinking I need to restrain myself until I do well in Tokyo,” said Chopra during a virtual media-meet from the US.

“I love my Indian food a lot… Maine sab kuch khaya (I ate everything). After the Olympics, I gained 12-13 kilograms. I have lost 5 kgs and have reached my normal offseason weight. It has been 20 days or so since resuming training and I have cut down this much. It was really difficult initially. My body was hurting and I had to put extra effort into everything,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chopra, who has already won a gold medal in Asian and Commonwealth games, will be seen competing in the same event in the upcoming months. He will also take part in the World Championships and Diamond League, all of which are scheduled to take place later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON