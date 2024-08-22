Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Olympic silver in bag, Neeraj shifts focus to defending Lausanne meet title
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Neeraj Chopra hasn't really given himself too much time to return to India and celebrate winning a second consecutive Olympic medal. Instead, he chose to stay in Europe and travel to Switzerland to compete in the Athletissima, the leg of the Diamond League held in Lausanne. ...Read More
Neeraj was managing a groin injury at the Paris Olympics and he said that while he initially thought of dealing with it after the Games, he has now decided to end the Diamond League season before taking a call on whether he needs a surgery or not. He is the reigning two-time champion in Lausanne and so a win today would make it a hat-trick of titles for him. Neeraj is currently fourth in the overall Diamond League standings with seven points, needing a top-six finish on Thursday to secure his spot in the final in Brussels on September 14.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stopped Neeraj from defending his Olympic gold in Paris. Nadeem, however, is skipping the Lausanne meet but all the rest of the world's top throwers are there. This includes Paris bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch who leads the Diamond League standings and had won the finals last year.
Neeraj had become the first Indian to win a Diamond League finals in 2022. He finished second last year behind Vadlejch and would now be looking to reclaim the title and his season on a high. It remains to be seen to what extent Neeraj will push himself today, though, considering this is not his last chance to make it to the Diamond League Finals.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Arshad Nadeem blew his competition out of the water with an Olympic record throw 92.97m to win the gold medal in Paris. He had been active in the Diamond League before that but Nadeem has chosen to give this leg of the season a miss. And who can blame him? Nadeem did something no one from his country could ever come close to doing by winning the Olympic gold. He can also rest his shoulder, for which he needed treatment during the final in Paris.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: It is fairly safe to say that absolutely no one would have held it against Neeraj for giving this, and indeed the rest of the season, a skip after winning the silver in Paris. However, Neeraj explained the reason as to why he decided to continue his season after the Olympics. "After the last Olympics we realised that we should continue our season like everyone else and not return to India immediately. Other athletes do not stop training till the season ends," he said.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Crossing the 90m mark is among the very few things Neeraj hasn't been able to do in javelin throw. At the Paris Olympics, he had no choice but to do that and more if he was to cross Arshad Nadeem and win a second consecutive gold. Neeraj was, however, pretty confident of breaking that barrier on the night at the Stade de France.
"I felt I could increase the distance. My two no throws in qualification and final, they were second and third best throws and my season best as well. To increase distance I need to be injury free. In my mind I know need to give 100 percent but because of the injury I am not able to give 100 percent. My body and mind stops me from making that extra effort," he had said.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: …was the men's high jump yesterday night. And yes, it was all about Armand Duplantis. He broke the world record like it was nothing at the Paris Olympics and, for now, that record stays. However, Duplantis did break the meet record by clearing 6.15m.
For the uninitiated, only some of the events in a meet are of designated as Diamond League events featuring international athletes. The rest (generally) tend to be national level events for the host nation. Of the 26 events that are being held today, and 27 in total at this meet, 14 are Diamong League level events.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: The Athletissima has been held in Lausanne since 1977. Early editions were held at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin and since 1986, it has been held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. It became a part of the IAAF Grand Prix circuit in 1988 and was then promoted to the IAAF Super Grand Prix circuit in 2003. Since 2010, it has been a regular in the Diamond League.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Three of the 10 throwers on show today have managed to cross the 90m mark, which should tell you a lot about the standard of the field.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Neeraj won his first title in Lausanne in 2022 with a throw of 89.09m. Jakub Vadlejch was second with a throw of 85.88m while USA's Curtis Thompson was third with 83.72m. The next year, Neeraj threw 87.68m and won the title again. This time, Vadlejch was third with a throw of 86.13m while Julian Weber of Germany came second with a throw of 87.03m.
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: We are approaching Neeraj Chopra time! He was managing a groin injury at the Paris Olympics and yet, it took an Olympic record throw for someone to stop him from winning a second consecutive gold medal. Do remember that while Nadeem's best throw was a few meters ahead of Neeraj's, no one really came close to properly challenging his best and only legitimate throw of 89.45m at the 2024 Olympics. Nadeem is not there today and while that doesn't mean Neeraj is the runaway favourite, he will be the man to beat in Lausanne today. The only thing to be considered would be to what extent he will push himself considering he is still managing that groin injury.