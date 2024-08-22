Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Live: Neeraj Chopra hasn't really given himself too much time to return to India and celebrate winning a second consecutive Olympic medal. Instead, he chose to stay in Europe and travel to Switzerland to compete in the Athletissima, the leg of the Diamond League held in Lausanne. ...Read More

Neeraj was managing a groin injury at the Paris Olympics and he said that while he initially thought of dealing with it after the Games, he has now decided to end the Diamond League season before taking a call on whether he needs a surgery or not. He is the reigning two-time champion in Lausanne and so a win today would make it a hat-trick of titles for him. Neeraj is currently fourth in the overall Diamond League standings with seven points, needing a top-six finish on Thursday to secure his spot in the final in Brussels on September 14.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stopped Neeraj from defending his Olympic gold in Paris. Nadeem, however, is skipping the Lausanne meet but all the rest of the world's top throwers are there. This includes Paris bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch who leads the Diamond League standings and had won the finals last year.

Neeraj had become the first Indian to win a Diamond League finals in 2022. He finished second last year behind Vadlejch and would now be looking to reclaim the title and his season on a high. It remains to be seen to what extent Neeraj will push himself today, though, considering this is not his last chance to make it to the Diamond League Finals.