Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Updates, World Athletics Championships: Neeraj eyes elusive gold in Budapest
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Score, World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary) on Friday, when he takes the field for the upcoming men's javelin throw qualifiers. The Tokyo Olympics champion is placed in Group A of the qualifiers, and will be aiming to win his first gold at the Worlds. ALso a Diamond LEague champion, Chopra had to settle for silver at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. It was India's first-ever silver medal at the Worlds and second medal at the competition after Anju Bobby George's long jump bronze in 2003. Chopra will also be joined by Manu DP and Kishore Jena. Manu has been slotted in at Group A and will give Neeraj company. Meanwhile, Kishore is in Group B. 37 javelin throwers have been split into two groups - A and B. They will compete for a place in the 12-man final, scheduled for Sunday and the automatic qualifying mark is 83.00m. Neeraj and Co. will need to put in their best attempts, alongwith reigning world champion Anderson Peters, world no. 2 Julian Weber also be participating this year in the competition.
- Aug 25, 2023 11:41 AM IST
Neeraj's top-five throws
1. 89.94m - Stockholm Diamond League 2022
2. 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
3. 89.08m - Lausanne Diamond League 2022
4. 88.67m - Doha Diamond League 2023
5. 88.44m - Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
- Aug 25, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Neeraj's best throw
Neeraj's best throw is 89.94m, which he bagged at the Stockholm Diamond League on 2022. It is also India's men's national reord and Neeraj's personal best. Overall, he has breached the 85m mark on 41 occasions. His best at the Worlds came during qualification at Oregon 2022, where he registered 88.39m.
- Aug 25, 2023 11:06 AM IST
How will the qualifiers take place?
37 javelin throwers in total will participate in the qualifiers and have been divided into two groups - A and B. They will compete for a place in the 12-man final, which will take place on Sunday and the automatic qualifying mark is 83.00m.
- Aug 25, 2023 10:43 AM IST
Three Indians in the competition
Other than Neeraj, Manu and Kishore will also participate in the qualifiers. It will be their debut, with Manu winning silver at the Asian Athletics Championships this year. He is in Group A with Neeraj and Kishore has been slotted in Group B.
- Aug 25, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the javelin throw qualifiers at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The event will see Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra headline the event, alongwith the likes of Anderson Peters and Julian Weber.