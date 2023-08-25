Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Updates, World Athletics Championships: Neeraj eyes elusive gold in Budapest

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Score, World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary) on Friday, when he takes the field for the upcoming men's javelin throw qualifiers. The Tokyo Olympics champion is placed in Group A of the qualifiers, and will be aiming to win his first gold at the Worlds. ALso a Diamond LEague champion, Chopra had to settle for silver at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. It was India's first-ever silver medal at the Worlds and second medal at the competition after Anju Bobby George's long jump bronze in 2003. Chopra will also be joined by Manu DP and Kishore Jena. Manu has been slotted in at Group A and will give Neeraj company. Meanwhile, Kishore is in Group B. 37 javelin throwers have been split into two groups - A and B. They will compete for a place in the 12-man final, scheduled for Sunday and the automatic qualifying mark is 83.00m. Neeraj and Co. will need to put in their best attempts, alongwith reigning world champion Anderson Peters, world no. 2 Julian Weber also be participating this year in the competition.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Event Live Score, World Athletics Championships, Latest Updates(AFP)