Neeraj Chopra’s focus on injury rehab: AFI

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra had a below-par 2025 by his standards. While he began the season with a bang, breaching the 90m-mark for the first time ever, he was unable to defend his World Championships title in Tokyo.

It ended a long streak of podium finishes for the champion javelin thrower. Neeraj said he came into the Tokyo Worlds troubled by a back problem. With the Asian Games scheduled this year, AFI said Neeraj was on track and focussing on his rehab.

“Neeraj is taking a break and recovering from his injuries. He had two injuries. The focus is on rehabilitation,” AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said.

Sumariwalla said Chopra is yet to decide when to open his season and he will decide along with coach Jan Zelezny.

“Right now the focus is on his rehabilitation from the injury and not the season opener. I have seen his injury, the swelling, and he still took part. We told him not to take part but he said he wanted to try. He never said a word like ‘I couldn’t throw because of my injury’,” Sumariwalla said.

After the World Championships, where he finished eighth with a 84.03m throw, Chopra revealed of his injury. “Two weeks ago I had some back issues but I didn’t want to tell anyone. I was thinking I would still manage to get through it. But javelin is really tough. If you are not in a good shape, you’re out,” Chopra had said.

The Diamond League season starts with the Doha leg on May 8. Neeraj prefers to begin his season in Doha DL but it remains to be seen where he decides to open this time considering that he would want to compete in his best shape.

On Saturday, the AFI also announced the qualification standards for the Asian Games. The National Senior Athletics Federation Competition (May 20-25) and National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships (July 8-12) will allow athletes to win qualification berths for Asian Games.

“It is also mandatory for all to compete in state meets and two regional competitions to be eligible for the main track and field competitions. Athletes who skip state meets without prior permission will not be eligible for main track and field events,” Sumariwalla said.

Sumariwalla said the sixth-place finish in track and field events at the previous Asian Games is the benchmark for 2026 Asiad. In some events, including 200m, 400m, 800m and high hurdles, the qualification mark has been fifth. “The government has been apprised of the AFI qualification mark,” said Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice-presidents of World Athletics.

India won 29 medals — including six gold — at the 2023 Asian Games.

“The AFI will select at least two eligible athletes in each of the events. The AFI selection panel will take a final call on the strength of the Indian athletics contingent for the Asian Games,” he added.