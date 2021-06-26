Neeraj Chopra third in Finland meet with 86.79m, Vetter way ahead

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was desperate for international competition with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching. On Saturday, India’s best bet in athletics gave a good account of himself with a throw of 86.79m to finish third in the Kuortane Grand Prix in Finland.

While his second attempt showed Chopra is warming up well for the mega competition after finally getting to travel to Europe for competition after the pandemic-forced restrictions, current world leader Johannes Vetter showed how further the Indian may have to raise his level.

The German favourite uncorked a huge 93.59m in his second attempt to win gold while Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago was second with his season’s best of 89.12m.

How Chopra would go up against Vetter had been of huge interest last year before the Tokyo Games was postponed due to the pandemic. Covid restrictions since then has robbed Chopra of valuable competition. Vetter has been producing massive throws. Before the Kuortane GP, the 28-year-old had achieved 91m-plus throws five times in 2021. No other thrower has touched 90m this year.

Chopra, whose national record stands at 88.07m, can take heart from his steady improvement since returning to competition earlier this month. On June 12, in his first international event since January 2020, Chopra touched a modest 83.18m to win gold at a low-key meet in Lisbon. At the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on June 22, Chopra had a below-par best throw of 80.96m.

The 2016 junior world champion and the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist showed great improvement at the Kuortane GP. Chopra’s first attempt was 83.21m while Vetter warmed up with 88.96m. In the second throw, the German settled the competition with 93.59m, Chopra touched 86.79m. While Vetter’s next two throws were fouls, Chopra overstepped in his next four throws.

The surprise package was Walcott. His first throw was just 79.04m before he produced his best of 89.12m. His previous best of the season was 82.84m. If his best effort on Saturday is ratified, it will be among the top eight throws this year.

The top six throws of 2021 (provided his Saturday mark is ratified) belong to Vetter. Poland’s Marcin Krukowski achieved 89.55m on June 8, making it the seventh best throw this year.

Chopra’s national record set in March at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala is ranked ninth for the year.