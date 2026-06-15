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Neeraj Chopra to return to action at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra has been recuperating from a back injury which has prevented him from competing so far in the year.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 04:56 pm IST
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Fit-again Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra on Monday announced that he will return to action at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, ending weeks of speculation about his competition calendar for the season.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra(HT_PRINT)

The 28-year-old has been recuperating from a back injury which has prevented him from competing so far in the year.

"First throw of 2026 lands in Doha! Neeraj Chopra returns to competitive action on June 19," his management firm Vel Sports announced on Instagram.

Chopra is a late addition to the event as his name was not in the list announced by the organisers on June 12. He has been training in Switzerland's Olympic Centre to prepare for the season.

"See you in Doha," Chopra wrote on Instagram.

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, whose participation was announced on June 12, did not figure in the latest list of competitors.

Chopra will be up against star Sri Lankan Rumesh Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, the season leader with his stunning 92.62m at the Rome leg of the Diamond League on June 4, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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