Nepo inches closer to world chess title after another draw

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 23, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi holds a one-point lead over Chinese GM Ding Liren after Sunday's draw with four games left to play.

Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi moved a step closer to the World Chess Championship crown after drawing Game 10 against China's Ding Liren in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The game lasted 45 moves.

Grandmasters Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia competes during the first game of a 14-game match to decide who will be the new 17th World Chess Champion in Astana on April 9, 2023. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Playing with black pieces, the world No 2 was in a slightly inferior position but was able to hold on and ensure a 5.5-4.5 lead with four games remaining. Nepomniachtchi is now two points away from winning the world championship title.

"He defended quite well. So, I didn't have many chances in this game," Ding told reporters after the game.

With Nepomniactchi having a full point lead, he was happy to play the waiting game and take the draw. “First of all, I am not in a must-win situation. I was trying to follow my analysis. I am not sure if I managed to, but I think I have something similar in my files. Of course, black had the opportunity to continue the game, but the position could have become double-edged," he said.

The 11th round will be played on Monday. Nepomniachtchi won Games 2, 5 and 7 and the Chinese GM Games 4 and 6 with five games drawn. They had battled to an 82-move draw in the ninth game on Friday.

