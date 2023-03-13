Nets outlast Nuggets in nail-biting showdown as Mikal Bridges leads the charge

Mikal Bridges led the Brooklyn Nets to victory against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday with an impressive 25-point performance. The Nets managed to survive a late rally from the Nuggets and a triple-double by Nikola Jokic to secure the win. This victory marks the fifth win for Brooklyn in their last six games.

Nic Claxton scored 20 points while Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie added 15 points each to aid Brooklyn's victory. Bridges and Dinwiddie, who were acquired in trades last month, have been crucial in the Nets' resurgence even as they adjust to their new team and teammates.

Jokic, the league leader in triple-doubles, had an exceptional game with 35 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists, but missed a crucial 14-foot jumper with five seconds remaining that would have given the Nuggets the lead. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 23 points to Denver's efforts, but it was not enough to secure a win.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn commended his team's third-quarter performance, which saw them outscore the Nuggets 37-18 and shoot 63%. Vaughn described it as one of the most impressive quarters he's seen in his time with the team.

Brooklyn overcame a 10-point deficit in the second quarter to secure the victory. They took an 80-77 lead midway through the third quarter, stretching their advantage to 98-87 at the end of the period. Denver put up a fight, but Brooklyn held on for the win.

Jamal Murray was forced to sit out the fourth quarter due to left knee soreness, raising concerns for the Nuggets as he had surgery on the same knee last season. Denver coach Michael Malone confirmed that Murray would be evaluated.

The Nets were without Ben Simmons, who missed his tenth consecutive game due to left knee and back soreness. Meanwhile, Vlatko Cancar made his return for the Nuggets after missing four games with a right wrist sprain. Zeke Nnaji has been sidelined since February 7th with a right shoulder sprain, and his injury will be re-evaluated soon to determine if he can return before the end of the season.