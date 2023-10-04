For someone of her promise and pedigree, it is oddly surprising that it took Jyothi Surekha Vennam her third Asian Games to finally win a medal. And when she did, Vennam -- joined by her mixed team partner Ojas Deotale -- shot gold with a Games record score. On an ideal morning for archery with pleasant temperatures and a manageable breeze, the Indian duo beat the South Korean pair of Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo 159-158 to win their first yellow metal of the ongoing Games.

The mixed team gold is only second archery gold India has won at the Asian Games and follows the men's compound team's (Rajat Chauhan, Sandeep Kumar, and Abhishek Verma) feat from Incheon 2014. Still, when the reigning world champion Deotale and eight-time World Championships medallist Vennam took aim on Wednesday, the result seemed pre-destined.

India began their day with a 158-155 win in the quarter-final against Malaysia before beating Kazakhstan 159-154 in the semis. The Koreams reached the final beating Vietnam (158-153) and Chinese-Taipei (158-153). The final was a close affair with Indians taking a one-point lead after the opening set of 40 arrows. Both teams hit a perfect series next before the Indians hit a 9 in the next while the Koreans hit 40 out of the possible 40 to level the scores.

Undaunted, Vennam and Deotale responded with another perfect 40 while the Koreans managed a 39 to give India the title.

"It wasn't an easy final. We fought till the last arrow but were never intimidated by the Koreans," Vennam said. The import of India's win can be gauged by the Koreans' iron fist over the sport, especially at the Asian Games. They have been adjudged the best nation in archery in ten of the 11 editions that the sport has been played at the Asian Games, but for the Indians, it was business as usual.

"We just had to show up," said India coach Sergio Pagni. "Even if it is the first gold medal for India at the Asian Games, we have won all season. We took more than 60 percent of the total medals from the World Cup and the World Championships."

Vennam was more subdued in her assessment. "Our scores have been increasing consistently. The competition is such that you will win only if you hit 10s. If you fall behind, you have to hit the 10s to come back."

The pair followed the same philosophy in the final after Deotale hit a 9. "I move on very quickly in such situations. If I take it with me, I will panic which will lead to more trouble. Coach just shrugged his shoulders when I hit that 9 and that put me at ease," the reigning world champion said.

"We just have to support each other no matter the conditions," Vennam added. "If one drops a 9, or is not able to shoot well, the other has to step up and take the lead. He knows everything, I didn't need to tell him much during the match."

Vennam will be in action on Thursday for the women's team quarter-final against Hong Kong with Aditi Goswami and Parneet Kaur while Deotale will accompany his mentor Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar in the quarter-final against Bhutan. Both Deotale and Vennam are also in the individual finals set to take place later with Deotale going against Verma in an all-India final.

"It will be against my mentor, so it will be a friendly match of sorts. I am looking forward to have two Indians competing for the gold at the world stage," he said.

