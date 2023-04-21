NFL suspends five players, Lions feeling highest brunt for gambling violations

The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league's gambling policy, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Four of the suspended players are from the Detroit Lions, while the fifth is from the Washington Commanders.

NFL suspends five players for violating league's gambling policy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill are facing six-game bans, while wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore are suspended indefinitely. The Lions quickly released Cephus and Moore upon receiving news of their suspensions.

Meanwhile, Washington Commanders pass rusher Shaka Toney also faces an indefinite suspension. The league has not provided any further details on the violations or the suspensions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NFL has strict policies against gambling and betting by its players, coaches, and other staff members. The league prohibits players from participating in any type of gambling activity that involves NFL games, including betting on games or associating with gamblers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspensions will have a significant impact on the affected players and their teams. For the Lions, losing four players to suspension will be a major blow, especially since the suspensions are likely to extend into the regular season. It remains to be seen how the Commanders will respond to Toney's indefinite suspension.

Also read | Diamonds in the rough to NFL gems, meet the underdogs of the 2023 draft class

With the NFL draft just days away, the suspensions will likely factor into team decisions as they evaluate their draft picks and roster needs. It serves as a reminder to all players that the league takes gambling violations seriously and will not hesitate to enforce its policies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}