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NHL to investigate Mike Babcock's resignation from Columbus in 2023, AP source says

NHL to investigate Mike Babcock's resignation from Columbus in 2023, AP source says

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 02:03 am IST
AP |
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NEW YORK — The NHL is beginning an investigation into Mike Babcock’s resignation as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023 before he coached a game for them, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

NHL to investigate Mike Babcock's resignation from Columbus in 2023, AP source says

The person spoke to the on condition of anonymity because the investigation is being done privately. All coaching hires are subject to league approval.

The Players’ Association requested the investigation last week after word emerged that the Edmonton Oilers were interested in hiring Babcock. The league wanted to wait until after the Stanley Cup Final ended before delving into it, and that happened Sunday with Carolina defeating Vegas for the title.

Babcock resigned from the Blue Jackets less than three months after taking the job. At the time, Babcock’s requests for personal photos from players in an attempt to get to know them drew criticism as an invasion of privacy.

The union reviewed the situation, but the NHL dropped its planned investigation of the situation when Babcock stepped down.

The Oilers are looking for a replacement for Kris Knoblauch after firing him following their first-round playoff exit, despite back-to-back trips to the final before that. They asked Vegas for permission to speak to recently fired coach Bruce Cassidy, but the Golden Knights rejected that request because he remains under contract through next season.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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