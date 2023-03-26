Nikhat Zareen beats Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to bag second World Championships gold

Nikhat Zareen produced a strong show against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win gold in the 48-50 kg finals at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian pugilist secured a unanimous decision win against Thi Tam, who is the first Vietnamese boxer to reach a World Championship final.

India's star boxer Nikhat Zareen(PTI)

The Indian started the bout on an attacking note but a calm Thi Tam kept things under control. Nikhat then connected a left jab on her opponent and followed up with a series of punches. With the coach constantly shouting “duur se, samne mat ja” (keep distance, don't go close), Nikhat did exactly the same and launched a flew blows while maintaining a safe distance. Such was Nikhat's dominance that the all the five judges ruled the opening round in the Indian's favour.

‘Nikhat, Lovlina will get direct Asian Games berths’

Thi Tam showed great recovery in the second round but Nikhat maintained her ante. However, it was Thi Tam, who took the next round 3-2. Both the boxers once again produced a neck-and-neck contest in the final round. But Nikhat maintained the distance and kept surprising Thi Tam with a good combination of offense and defence.

"I am happy that I became World Champion for the second time. I am grateful to all those who supported me. This medal is for my country India. This was a difficult competition but in the end, I won a gold medal," said Nikhat after her bout.

Nikhat's run in the lead-up to the final was a commanding one, during which she secured a 5-0 win against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the semifinals. Valencia had defeated India's legendary boxer MC Mary Kom at Tokyo Olympics.

She faced a tough challenge against Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the quarterfinals, whom she defeated 5-2 after a split decision verdict. This is Nikhat's second gold at the World Championships, having won one last year but it was under the 52kg category.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain also set to take the ring later.

India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country's best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

