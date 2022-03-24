No full-time physio, doing my own rehab: Punia

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who returned to the mat after eight months on Thursday and won the national selection trials in 65kg, said he has been without a regular physio since the Olympics and it has hampered his rehabilitation programme.

“I am doing my own rehab because I do not have a regular physio,” Punia said, after edging past Rohit 4-2 in the final of 65kg trials.

“I made my request for a physio after the Olympics. I injured my right knee a month before the Olympics and even before I could fully recover, I injured my left knee in January because all the pressure was coming on one leg,” he said.

Punia pulled out of the Ranking Series in Istanbul last month because of a strain on his leg. “I have not been able to train continuously because of the injuries. Had there been a physio, I would have been fit by now and played in the ranking series.”

The Wrestling Federation of India gave Punia a physiotherapist in February but he died one week into the job. “He was supposed to join me in Turkey but unfortunately we later came to know of his untimely demise,” said Punia.

Punia wants physiotherapist Anand Dubey to be part of his team. Dubey, who has worked with India’s top tennis players, was with the wrestling team during the Olympics.

Punia trained in Russia and Iran this year with former international Sujeet Mann travelling as his coach. “The training in Iran was good. I sparred with some quality wrestlers and prepared for the trials here. Now my focus will be Asian Championships (April 19-24). I want to be part of all the major tournaments this year provided I am fully fit.”

He was in a spot of bother in the trials as Rohit put up a strong challenge and scored first but Punia bounced back. “I am competing after eight months and I am still not fully fit, so that is always there at the back of my mind, How will I perform on the mat? If you are able to train continuously then it is different.”

In 57kg, Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya sailed through without playing a bout. Dahiya was to clash with his Aman Sehrawat, who won three bouts to reach the summit clash but later gave a walkover to his Chhatrasal teammate. World junior bronze medallist Yash Tushir won an intensely fought 74kg category; Deepak Punia (86kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg), Anirudh Kumar (125kg) were the other winners in Olympic categories.

