‘Nobody is better than me when…’ Damian Lillard makes sensational claim ahead of NBA 2023-24 season

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard branded Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson as the best point guard of all-time. But Lillard did not stop there. What came as a surprise was Lillard considering himself to be the current best point guard in the NBA. Stephen Curry’s name often crops up whenever one talks about the greatest point guard ever. Lillard clarified that because of how the Golden State Warriors deploy Curry, he considers the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) to be playing as a shooting guard. Having spent 11 years of his professional career at Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has established himself as one of the legends of the NBA.(AFP)

"I think if Steph played in a offense like me, where it was required to have to have the ball more, we would get to see him do more point guard stuff," Lillard said during his latest appearance on the ‘It Is What It Is.’

When asked if Lillard thought Curry to be better than him, the seven-time NBA All-Star responded by saying, “I don't think nobody is better than me when I get on the court."

“I think Magic is the greatest point guard of all time. Just because, I mean, the way he dominated the game, the versatility, the size, the swag, the flashiness that he brought you know, he made them to Showtime Lakers. So I mean, I think that’s undeniable,” the Portland Trail Blazers point guard further stated.

The debate on greatest point guard of all-time gained pace after Stephen Curry made a stunning claim earlier this year while speaking on the Gilbert Arenas' podcast. Curry had proclaimed himself to be the greatest point guard of all time.

"Are you the best point guard ever?" Arenas had asked. After thinking for a while, the 35-year-old said, “Yes.”

“It's me and Magic, is that the conversation?" Curry went on to ask.

Having spent 11 years of his professional career at Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has established himself as one of the legends of the NBA. Lillard had an impressive NBA outing last time having averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists. The 33-year-old came up with his and franchise career high of 71 points and 13 3-pointers, during Portland Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets in February 2023.

Despite Lillard’s brilliance, the Trail Blazers did not have a memorable NBA campaign last time. The Trail Blazers will kick off their NBA 2023-24 regular season journey with a match against the LA Clippers on October 25. They will have their home opener against Orlando Magic two days later on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON