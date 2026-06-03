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Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh’s title hopes end

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh’s title hopes end

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 03:16 am IST
PTI |
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Oslo, Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa delivered another stunning blow to hometown hero and world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian in classical chess for the second time at Norway Chess 2026 on Tuesday to dramatically strengthen his bid to become the first Indian champion of the prestigious tournament.

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh’s title hopes end

In a remarkable achievement in the elite double round-robin event, Praggnanandhaa became the only player to beat Carlsen twice in classical games this year, underlining his growing stature among the world's elite.

The victory lifted the 20-year-old to 12 points and third place, while simultaneously dealing what could prove to be a fatal blow to Carlsen's hopes of securing an eighth Norway Chess title.

With just two rounds remaining, the defending champion's title defence now hangs by a thread.

Carlsen has endured an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign, suffering four classical defeats, including two at the hands of the Indian prodigy, who has emerged as one of the biggest challengers to the Norwegian's long-standing dominance.

At the top of the standings, American Grandmaster Wesley So continued his impressive run, defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break to extend his lead to 14 points. France's Alireza Firouzja climbed to sole second on 13 points after outplaying reigning world champion D. Gukesh in their classical encounter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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