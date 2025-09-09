Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Nottingham Forest fires head coach Nuno Espirito Santo

AP |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 06:21 am IST

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest has fired head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after his working relationship with the club's owner deteriorated.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the club said in a statement released late Monday. “The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024-25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

The club released no immediate detail on a replacement as head coach.

Forest is 10th in the Premier League standings with a win, a draw and a loss ahead of this weekend’s game at third-place Arsenal.

Nuno acknowledged last month that he was worried about his job security because of worsening relations with the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach last season led Forest to seventh place in the Premier League — with the club securing a place in Europe for the first time in 30 years.

Still, Nuno’s job was not safe despite signing an improved contract in June, particularly after criticizing Forest’s offseason transfer activity and saying the club was wasting a good chance to develop.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close,” Nuno said ahead of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Aug. 24. “This season, not so well. ... And where there’s smoke, there’s fire."

Marinakis, who also owns Greek champion Olympiakos, is known in soccer as a big personality with strong opinions on how his clubs are run.

Nuno acknowledged last month that a working relationship that was “more based on trust and sharing opinions” had become one was "now it’s not so good.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

