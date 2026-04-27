NRAI launches ambitious talent hunt drive in schools and colleges

New Delhi: Marking its 75th anniversary celebrations, the National Rifle Association of India on Monday launched an ambitious nationwide grassroots programme aimed at introducing 7,50,000 new school and college students to shooting before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics through a hands-on ‘10-shot experience’.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the 75 year celebration of NRAI. (NRAI)

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As part of the celebrations, NRAI unveiled its special 75-year commemorative logo, symbolising seven and a half decades of excellence, discipline, and achievement in Indian shooting. An NRAI Athlete App was launched. The app will serve as a one-stop ecosystem for athlete management—from onboarding and registering youth participants under the grassroots programme, to issuing certificates, maintaining records, and monitoring the performances of India’s elite and international shooters.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo, NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh among others were present during the launch. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, World Championships medallist Akhil Sheoran, and Shriyanka Sadangi were some of India’s top shooters who praised the initiative to take the sport to schools and colleges.

“The NRAI has played a huge role in shaping Indian shooting over the last 75 years. Initiatives like introducing young students to the sport and launching the Athlete App show that Indian shooting is thinking boldly for the future. The more accessible we make the sport at the grassroots level. It will make our talent pipeline stronger and these efforts will inspire the next generation of champions,” said Bhaker, India’s star at Paris Olympics.

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{{^usCountry}} NRAI said the grassroots drive will start across multiple states and districts in collaboration with institutions such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Universities, school boards, and state associations. The initiative is designed to create awareness and participation at the grassroots level, helping identify and inspire the next generation of Indian shooters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NRAI said the grassroots drive will start across multiple states and districts in collaboration with institutions such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Universities, school boards, and state associations. The initiative is designed to create awareness and participation at the grassroots level, helping identify and inspire the next generation of Indian shooters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India. These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes,” said Sports Minister Mandaviya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India. These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes,” said Sports Minister Mandaviya. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said the 75th-year celebration is an opportunity not only to reflect on our legacy but also to shape the future of Indian shooting. “Our vision is to make the sport more accessible, aspirational, and engaging for the next generation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said the 75th-year celebration is an opportunity not only to reflect on our legacy but also to shape the future of Indian shooting. “Our vision is to make the sport more accessible, aspirational, and engaging for the next generation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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NRAI secretary general Pawankumar said they have already started work on the ground, where it can give school students a feel for the sport through the 10-shot experience. “We are focused on building robust pathways for talent identification, athlete development, and greater fan engagement,” he said.

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