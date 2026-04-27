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NRAI launches ambitious talent hunt drive in schools and colleges

In its 75th anniversary celebrations NRAI has plans to introduce 7,50,000 school and college students to the sport before the 2028 LA Olympics

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 08:01 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Marking its 75th anniversary celebrations, the National Rifle Association of India on Monday launched an ambitious nationwide grassroots programme aimed at introducing 7,50,000 new school and college students to shooting before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics through a hands-on ‘10-shot experience’.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the 75 year celebration of NRAI. (NRAI)

As part of the celebrations, NRAI unveiled its special 75-year commemorative logo, symbolising seven and a half decades of excellence, discipline, and achievement in Indian shooting. An NRAI Athlete App was launched. The app will serve as a one-stop ecosystem for athlete management—from onboarding and registering youth participants under the grassroots programme, to issuing certificates, maintaining records, and monitoring the performances of India’s elite and international shooters.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo, NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh among others were present during the launch. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, World Championships medallist Akhil Sheoran, and Shriyanka Sadangi were some of India’s top shooters who praised the initiative to take the sport to schools and colleges.

“The NRAI has played a huge role in shaping Indian shooting over the last 75 years. Initiatives like introducing young students to the sport and launching the Athlete App show that Indian shooting is thinking boldly for the future. The more accessible we make the sport at the grassroots level. It will make our talent pipeline stronger and these efforts will inspire the next generation of champions,” said Bhaker, India’s star at Paris Olympics.

NRAI secretary general Pawankumar said they have already started work on the ground, where it can give school students a feel for the sport through the 10-shot experience. “We are focused on building robust pathways for talent identification, athlete development, and greater fan engagement,” he said.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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